15-Year U Of A Employee Named Vice Chancellor For University Advancement

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A 15-year University of Arkansas employee has been named vice chancellor for university advancement.

Mark Power has served as the interim vice chancellor for the position since August 2016, according to a university press release. Previously, he spent three and a half years as the associate vice chancellor of university development.

“Over the past year, I’ve come to know Mark as an effective leader, manager and fundraiser within the Advancement Division, having been a part of the university’s fundraising success since 2001,” said chancellor Joseph Steinmetz in the release.

Power joined the U of A staff in 2001 as the director of development in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead University Advancement, especially at such an important time in the university’s history,” Power said in the release. “I have the privilege of working every day alongside an outstanding team of professionals and with amazing students, faculty, alumni and benefactors of the university. I look forward to enhancing those relationships as we continue to work to implement the guiding priorities for our campus, advance Campaign Arkansas and strengthen the University of Arkansas.”