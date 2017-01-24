Bill Would Change Higher Education Funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- A bill that would change how all two and four year state universities and colleges are funded is making its way through the legislature. If the bill passes, student performance would dictate school funding instead of student enrollment.

University of Arkansas Fort Smith Chancellor Paul Beran said, "I think it's going to make every institution much more aware of helping students individually. To get the understand the importance of graduating; of choosing a good, solid major; and of continuing in college until you graduate."

The new funding model would measure schools in three areas: effectiveness, affordability, and efficiency.

"I think our productivity formula will work to our benefit. What they're trying to accomplish is that we have education that's geared toward getting people in the work force."

The goal of those three funding points is to graduate more students more quickly in high-demand areas like technology and engineering.

"That's where you will amass a variety of different points, and accumulate a score that will then generate how much money you receive in the state. The performance funding model actually fits very well with what UAFS does."

Beran hopes other schools will look at the change as an opportunity.

"Because if we're doing our jobs and meeting the bench marks that's established for getting people in the work place and graduating, then we will have a close to fully funded formula for us to run this institution. If we have that, then tuition becomes less significant in terms of needing to raise it."