Cancer Challenge Announces Grant To Local Genetics Program

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Cancer Challenge hosted a breakfast on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to kick-off the 24th annual event and announced a grant to a local genetics program.

The $50,000 grant will be made to Oncology Supportive Services and the Arkansas Breast Cancer Specialists. The funding will go toward the establishment of a genetics program in Northwest Arkansas.

Through the funding, a genetics counselor will be hired to serve patients in the community. Genetics counselors are trained to translate and communicate complex genetics information into practical, understandable information that patients can use in understanding and managing their cancer risk.

The program is estimated to serve 300 to 500 patients each year in Northwest Arkansas.

“The mission of the Cancer Challenge is to advocate and support world-class cancer care in Northwest Arkansas,” executive director Erin Rogers said. “Our investment in the geneticist program demonstrates the strides we are making in cancer care. We are proud to support initiatives that positively impact lives in our community. It is our job to stay focused on what offerings are available for our residents and close any gaps in care in our growing Northwest Arkansas community. Providing these grants is one strategy that helps us achieve this goal.”

The Cancer Challenge has raised and invested more than $11.6 million in local cancer programs and services.