× Charges Enhanced In Connection With Reported Fort Smith Kidnapping

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Charges have enhanced for two of four people arrested in connection with a reported kidnapping and beating of a man that happened Friday (Jan. 20) morning.

Jorge Jimenez, Amanda Hartsell, Manuel Gonzalez and Danielle Smedley were arrested in connection with the matter.

Jimenez, 41, initially faced charges of first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree battery and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. As of Monday (Jan. 24), he faced five felony charges including kidnapping, possession of firearm by a certain person, possession of a defaced firearm, simulatenous possession of drugs and firearms and theft of property.

Also, Jimenez has no bond, as he is being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.

Although charges have not been enhanced for 26-year-old Gonzalez, he too is being held on an ICE hold.

Charges have also been enhanced for Hartsell.

As of Monday, Hartsell, 25, faced felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a defaced firearm, and theft by receiving of more than $1,000. Police said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use.

She initally was arrested on simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. She was being held Monday in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

Smedley, 21, was also arrested in connection with the matter. She was being held Monday in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

The arrests stem from a matter that was reported about 3 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. Police found Gustavo Olivares, 35, inside a residence with face and head injuries.

Olivares sustained a broken orbital bone and nose, as well as several cuts on his head.

He told police he was kidnapped at gunpoint and was beaten with a rifle and punched.

Olivares fled the residence through a window while the suspects were gone.