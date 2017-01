× Crews On Scene Of Water Main Break In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Crews are currently on scene of a water main break in a Fayetteville neighborhood Tuesday (Jan. 24).

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:40 Monday night at the corner of Rockcliff Road and Franklin Drive near Hyland park.

A few homes in the area are without water this morning as crews work to repair the line.

