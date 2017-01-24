Fort Smith Man Contestant On Wheel Of Fortune Episode

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Antoine Goolsby nailed his audition to be on Wheel of Fortune. His episode airs Tuesday (Jan. 24).



“It was just like a mind blowing experience to say the least. I got down there, I was like wow, I’m at the actual studio. My body’s here. My hand’s (going to) spin that wheel," Goolsby said with the biggest smile on his face.

Antoine Goolsby is part of the Wheel Watchers club. He got an email about auditions in Tulsa.

“It’s a lot of people’s dreams. Hundreds of thousands of people across the nation. I was just lucky to be one of the lucky ones.”

Goolsby is ready to take in the moment of watching himself on television.

“I know I (want to) focus on me seeing myself, my image, on the big screen, and trying to take that all in. I don’t want (any) outside distractions.”

Being on the show isn’t his only dream -- Goolsby is part of the local rap scene, too.

"I write about real life situations," he said of his music.

He says he’s sold more than 2,000 copies of his album in Fort Smith.