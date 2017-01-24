Garrett’s Blog: Rainfall Update
Dry weather conditions continue across the Fort Smith area and much of the River Valley. In Northwest Arkansas, rainfall has been running around 1-3″ above normal with improving drought conditions. This map reflects above and below normal rainfall for the last 30 days.
January rainfall so far…
- Fort Smith: 2.34″
- Fayetteville: 2.39″
This is the latest drought monitor for the south which also reflect the ongoing drought conditions in the Greater Fort Smith area.
-Garrett