Garrett’s Blog: Rainfall Update

Dry weather conditions continue across the Fort Smith area and much of the River Valley. In Northwest Arkansas, rainfall has been running around 1-3″ above normal with improving drought conditions. This map reflects above and below normal rainfall for the last 30 days.

January rainfall so far…

Fort Smith: 2.34″

Fayetteville: 2.39″

This is the latest drought monitor for the south which also reflect the ongoing drought conditions in the Greater Fort Smith area.

