Garrett’s Blog: Rainfall Update

Posted 1:40 pm, January 24, 2017, by
image-218

image-218

Dry weather conditions continue across the Fort Smith area and much of the River Valley. In Northwest Arkansas, rainfall has been running around 1-3″ above normal with improving drought conditions. This map reflects above and below normal rainfall for the last 30 days.

January rainfall so far…

  • Fort Smith: 2.34″
  • Fayetteville: 2.39″

image-229

This is the latest drought monitor for the south which also reflect the ongoing drought conditions in the Greater Fort Smith area.

-Garrett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s