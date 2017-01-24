× Johnson County Sheriff Issues Statement After Clarksville Judge Booked Without Photo

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Johnson County Sheriff issued a statement after a Clarksville circuit judge did not get a booking photo during a weekend arrest.

William Pearson, circuit judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, was arrested on Saturday (Jan. 21) on suspicion of fleeing, reckless driving, DWI, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

However, Pearson was processed without a booking photo.

Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones said the lack of photo was a mistake. He issued the following statement: