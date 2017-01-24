Johnson County Sheriff Issues Statement After Clarksville Judge Booked Without Photo

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Johnson County Sheriff issued a statement after a Clarksville circuit judge did not get a booking photo during a weekend arrest.

William Pearson, circuit judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, was arrested on Saturday (Jan. 21) on suspicion of fleeing, reckless driving, DWI, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

However, Pearson was processed without a booking photo.

Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones said the lack of photo was a mistake. He issued the following statement:

“It is the procedure of the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office/Detention Center that every person charged with a crime that enters our facility will have their photograph taken upon intake. In this instance it was simply a mistake made by our staff. I am not pleased with the picture not being taken and understand the appearance that it portrays. This situation has been addressed with the detention center supervisors and staff and I feel certain that it was just an oversight on our part and will not happen in the future.”

