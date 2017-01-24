× Man Continues To Elude Police Following Reported Armed Robbery

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A suspect wanted by Van Buren police in connection with an aggravated robbery, continued eluding police as of Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Detectives are searching for Thomas Nicholas Marrone who they say is a suspect in connection with the robbery that happened shortly after 1 a.m., Sunday (Jan. 15), at a residence in the 1200 block of North 28th Street.

Police were dispatched to the home on North 28th Street after a witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing a person run toward a dark green or black 90s model GMC or Chevrolet truck.

People inside the home told police they were robbed by Marrone and Robert Thorpe, according to police.

Thorpe was arrested Monday (Jan. 16).

According to police, Marrone and Thorpe demanded money, while one of the suspects pointed a semi-automatic pistol in a person’s face. When the person told the suspect they weren’t going to give any money, the suspect slightly pointed the gun toward their left and fired shots.

The other suspect struck another person with a baseball bat. The person hit sustained minor injuries.

Although the people inside the residence told the suspects they would not be giving any money, Marrone and Thorpe got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.