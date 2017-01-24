Motorcyclist Dies In Crawford County Collision

Posted 3:33 pm, January 24, 2017, by
fatality

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A motorcyclist is dead following a collision along Highway 162.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday (Jan. 23), Timmy Joe Ward, 57, of Alma was driving his bike west along the highway near Shibley Road.

Heather Michelle Angnabooguk, 39, of Wister was driving a Tahoe east, and attempted to make a left turn. Angnabooguk turned in the path of Ward, and Ward subsequently struck the Tahoe.

Angnabooguk was injured in the matter and taken to Sparks Hospital in Van Buren for treatment.

The collision caused traffic along the highway to stop for quite some time.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s