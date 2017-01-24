× Motorcyclist Dies In Crawford County Collision

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A motorcyclist is dead following a collision along Highway 162.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday (Jan. 23), Timmy Joe Ward, 57, of Alma was driving his bike west along the highway near Shibley Road.

Heather Michelle Angnabooguk, 39, of Wister was driving a Tahoe east, and attempted to make a left turn. Angnabooguk turned in the path of Ward, and Ward subsequently struck the Tahoe.

Angnabooguk was injured in the matter and taken to Sparks Hospital in Van Buren for treatment.

The collision caused traffic along the highway to stop for quite some time.