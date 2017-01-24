Obesity Linked To Several Cancers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - If your New Year’s Resolution was to exercise more, stick with it.

Obesity is linked to numerous types of cancer. That’s according to a new study. This latest research finds that people with excess body fat were at a higher risk for even more cancers than originally thought, including gallbladder and thyroid cancer. That’s just a few. The lead researcher says the link lies in excess body fat triggering chronic inflammation, which can lead to cancer.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System