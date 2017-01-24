Proposed Legislation On When Public Is Allowed To Access Body Cam Footage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A proposed bill would prevent dashcam or body camera footage from being released to the public during an open investigation.

Criminal defenese attorney Tony Pirani is unsure if proposed House Bill 1248 helps the accountability aspect of both sides.

"Why then would we turn around and restrict access to that information that is the very reason that we have the use of body cams, so there can be that accountability, which again protects not just the public but law enforcement itself," Pirani said.

Currently, the public can request footage during an investigation under the Freedom of Information Act. Author of the bill and local representative Jeff Williams said he isn't interest in restricting public access, but creating a definitive answer as to when it is available.

"All we're doing with this legislation is that we're identifying some areas withing the FOIA laws that gave a little bit to much of a grey area as to whether that information was available," Williams said.

With plans to implement body cams in parts of Northwest Arkansas, Williams said this legislation allows FOIA and the active investigation laws to work together.

"You will still have just the same amount of access, law enforcement will still have the exact same amount of access. It doesn't change any of that all it does is just clarifies the law so that everybody understands when the video for that dash board and body cam video is available," he said.