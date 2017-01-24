× Three Arrests Made In Lavaca Vandalism Investigation

LAVACA (KFSM) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a gas well pump station earlier this month.

Two juveniles and one adult, Jonathen Kent, 18, of Fort Smith have been arrested on warrants, according to a Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office release. The three are facing felony criminal mischief charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the three caused more than $10,000 in damages at the gas well and Lavaca School, the release states.