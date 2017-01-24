Vandals Spray Paint Satanic Symbols On Arkansas Church, Cemetery

Posted 12:50 pm, January 24, 2017, by and
Courtesy Izard County Sheriff's Office, THV11

Courtesy Izard County Sheriff's Office, THV11

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. – An Arkansas church and cemetery were vandalized over the weekend with spray-painted graffiti of satanic symbols.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Department posted on Monday (Jan. 23) that Flat Rock Church and cemetery, which are in north central Arkansas, were vandalized. The vandals spray painted headstones, and the exterior and interior of the church with anti-religious phrases and what is believed to be satanic symbols.

The crime was reported on Saturday (Jan. 21).

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 870-368-4203.

