Wild Comeback Helps Hogs Trip Up Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas looked destined for the dumpster as it trailed by as much as 15 points in the second half but a wild run to close the game saw the Razorbacks rush out of Nashville with a win.

Vanderbilt built a 68-53 lead with six minutes left but failed to score another bucket the rest of the game as the Razorbacks rallied for a wild 71-70 win to win their fourth straight over the Commodores.

The Arkansas defense took over late as it forced three turnovers in the final minute including on Vanderbilt’s final possession which led to Daryl Macon being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1.6 second left with the Razorbacks trailing 70-68. Macon made all three free throws to give Arkansas the lead then Vanderbilt’s Nolan Cressler missed a half-court heave as the buzzer sounded.

Hannahs led the way for Arkansas with 17 points while Jaylen Barford finished with 15, 13 of which came in the first half. Macon finished the game with 12 while Anton Beard added 11 and Moses Kingsley poured in 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Fayetteville native and Vanderbilt point guard Payton Willis scored six points in 16 minutes of action while adding a pair of assists.