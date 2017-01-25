× Convicted Sex Offender Continues To Elude Authorities, Thought To Be Heading To Arkansas

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender continues to elude authorities.

Colton Shawn Potter, 25, of Howe is wanted after escaping a deputy during his arrest Jan. 18. He was arrested after he failed to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

Potter was convicted of first-degree rape Jan. 6, 2010 after he raped an 11-year-old child, the documents state.

As of Wednesday (Jan. 25), he continued eluding authorities.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said Potter is thought to be eluding authorities with his family member, Doyle Potter Jr., also known as “Fonzie”.

Fonzie is in his late 30s or early 40s, Seale said. Both are wanted. The two have warrants out for their arrest, Seale explained.

Seale said, “The last place we know they were at was at a home in Rock Island last night.”

Deputies immediately went to the residence but the two weren’t there.

He also said the two were last seen driving a light blue, mid to late-model Isuzu truck with trash and a white stove in the back.

“The two may be heading to the Fort Smith area,” Seale added.

Anyone with information is to call deputies at (918) 647-3426 or any other nearby law enforcement agency.