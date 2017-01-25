× Deputies Arrest Escaped Sex Offender Near Spiro

LEFLORE COUNTY(KFSM) – A convicted sex offender is arrested after he escaped police custody last week, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Colton Shawn Potter, 25, was arrested near a home on Cowshed Crossing Road near Spiro.

According to Undersheriff Kendall Morgan, Potter was first spotted at a mobile home up the road. When confronted by officers, Potter ran from the home. Deputies were able to take him into custody following a manhunt.

Two people inside the mobile home were arrested, according to Morgan.

Colton Shawn Potter, 25.