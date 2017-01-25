× Deputies: Crawford County Couple Arrested In Child Abuse Investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A Crawford County couple was arrested in connection to a severe child abuse case.

Robert Cude is facing charges of second degree battery and his wife, Andrea Cude, is facing charges of endangering a child and permitting child abuse, according to Crawford County deputies.

Deputies said the abuse was discovered by a school counselor, who was called in to help a young girl use the restroom while she was at school.

The counselor found that the child was severely scabbed and bruised, deputies said. The girl’s brother also attended the same school, and school personnel found that the boy was similarly abused.

Deputies believe the two were beaten with a wooden paddle.

School officials reported the abuse to deputies, who arrested the children’s caretakers. There were other children living in the home, but deputies said they believe only the two children were abused.