× Deputies Search for Convicted Sex Offender Near Spiro

LEFLORE COUNTY(KFSM) – A manhunt is underway in LeFlore County as officers search for convicted sex offender, Colton Shawn Potter, 25, according to LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan.

According to Morgan, Potter was staying in a mobile home on Cowshed Crossing Road near Spiro. When confronted by officers, Potter ran from the home, but Morgan said he has nowhere to go.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s office is warning residents if they receive a knock at the door it could be him.

Two people inside the mobile home were arrested, according to Morgan.

Potter escaped last week after being arrested by deputies.

Colton Shawn Potter, 25.