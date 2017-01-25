× Fayetteville High School Names New Head Football Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville High School named its new head football coach on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

Billy Dawson will take over as head football coach for the Bulldogs, according to a Fayetteville Public School press release. Dawson is currently the head coach for 6A Russellville High School.

Dawson led Russellville to their first ever state championship win last season. As head coach for Nashville High School, he led the team to three state championship wins.

Dawson’s overall coaching record is 174-57.

“We are happy to welcome Coach Dawson and his wife, Karen, to Fayetteville and the Purple Dog family,” said Athletic Director Steve Janski. “Coach Dawson has an impeccable reputation across the state of Arkansas as a leader, mentor, and coach of student-athletes. Billy’s tremendous success and his strong character and integrity make him the right fit for Fayetteville.”