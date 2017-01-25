Fort Smith Mayor Discusses “EFairness” Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - A bill that could result in a revenue boost of at least $100 million could soon be approved and signed in Arkansas after Arkansas Senator Jake Files filed the Amazon-inspired "eFairness" bill in early January.

If approved, this tax could help the city of Fort Smith meet police and fire pension obligations if it includes local tax collections.

"It's a tax that's already in effect and is not a new tax," said Fort Smith mayor Sandy Sanders. "The tax would encourage people in the community to pay the sales tax that we already owe when we buy something online. Right now, it's really hurting our local stores and shops."

However, it will help citizens pay the taxes that is already owed on an item that is bought online.

If the bill gets approved, it would enforce an existing 6.5% sales tax at the state level on online sellers making more than $100,000 in sales, or for those making 200 or more transactions in Arkansas within a year's time.

Sanders said the potential revenue for the city of Fort Smith is a little more than $3 million if approved. Sanders said this money could go a long way toward helping local police and fire departments.

"We're running on a very tight budget and we're doing the best we can at this point to fully fund the various services within the city to fully fund the pension programs we need to provide for," Sanders said. "So it's very important that this money that is already due because of the online sales is paid to the state, to the city, to the county so that we can function more efficiently."

Sanders said the company you buy an item from online would then collect the tax and return it back to the state just like the local stores do.

"The online sales people have an unfair advantage because the local stores will collect that tax," said Sanders, "whereas you turn around and buy the same product online and you're not paying it... that hurts the local store, it hurts the local economy, and it hurts the local business."

Senator Files said he understands local business owners' concerns and suggested seeing how much revenue the tax generates. He said then they could negotiate with cities and counties on percentages.

If approved, this tax would apply to physical and electronic goods, such as music and movies that are shipped through a postal carrier. This includes items from Amazon, Apple, Google, and Overstock.