Heart Screening Guidelines For Women

HEALTHWATCH - Many of us know heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, but according to a new study most women are waiting too long to get screened.

The American Heart Association recommends that women undergo regular heart screenings at age 20, but most don't go until after they're 30. Researchers said women can begin developing plague in their arteries in their teens and early twenties. Early screenings can prevent a small issue from developing into life threatening conditions.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System