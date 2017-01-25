Lawmakers Propose Legal Marijuana Limit For Drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Arkansas lawmakers have proposed a bill setting the legal limit of medical marijuana while driving.

Five nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood will classify a driver as impaired or intoxicated under Senate Bill 103.

Fayetteville police said their method of testing drivers will not change, whether or not the bill is passed.

"Nothing has actually changed on our side of things, it doesn't matter whether they are impaired on drugs or alcohol, it'll be the same process as it always has been." Corporal Dallas Brashears said. He said that officers are currently using the three field sobriety test for impaired drivers and they see no need to change it.

State patrol in Colorado, where marijuana is legal, uses the same test.

There are special drug recognition officers that are used time to time to determine what type of drug a driver is using, but in regards to having the entire team certified they don't see any need for it. Fayetteville has one of the largest number of D.R.E. officers in the state.