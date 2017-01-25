× Madonna Songs Banned From Texas Radio Station After Women’s March Comments

(CBS) — Madonna’s expletive-ridden rant at the Women’s March on Washington Saturday raised eyebrows as the pop star slammed President Donald Trump a day after his inauguration.

Though the singer later clarified her remarks and said some of her words were “taken wildly out of context,” that didn’t stop a Texas radio station from taking action.

Texarkana’s “classic hit” station, HITS 105, announced in a statement on Tuesday that it’s taking all Madonna songs off the air “indefinitely” following the pop star’s controversial comments.

Terry Thomas, the general manager of HITS 105, said banning Madonna songs from its airwaves “is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism.”

The singer cursed so many times on stage Saturday the phrase “F-bombs” began to trend on Twitter. Madonna also said she had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” a comment that sparked backlash online.

Thomas specifically pointed out what the station called Madonna’s “infamous” threat about the White House as a reason to boycott the singer.

In a statement Sunday on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to affect change “with love.”

The pop star asked that people listen to her speech “in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

Regardless, Thomas says the station is holding firm on the ban and hopes other stations will follow suit.

“It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments,”Thomas said. “If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”