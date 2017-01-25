× Police: Springdale Man Arrested With 1.58 Pounds Of Meth

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was arrested with nearly 1.58 pounds of methamphetamine last week, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Kelen Tomlinson, 31, was pulled over on Friday (Jan. 20) in Fayetteville, according to a department release. Officers found a little more than 700 grams of methamphetamine, or about 1.58 pounds, as well as a digital scale and $3,800 in cash.

Tomlinson is facing charges of delivery of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $7,500 bond.

The Fourth Judicial Task Force is continuing the investigation.