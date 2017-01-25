Tax Cut Plan Would Help Over 650,000 Arkansans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is expected to sign a $50 million tax cut for hundreds of thousands of low-income Arkansans.

On Monday (Jan. 23), the proposal was passed both houses of the Arkansas General Assembly, clearing the house 90 to 2 vote. The state senate passed the bill in a unanimous 33 to 0 vote.

The cuts would help 657,000 Arkansans making under $21,000 a year. A list of the proposed tax brackets can be found here.

"[I make] less than $250 a week," said Rodney Christin, a Fayetteville resident who works as a cook at KFC. "If it helps me out, yeah, I'm all for it."

He would be one of those affected by the deduced income tax.

He also receives helps from 7hills Homeless Center.

"If I had a thousand tongues, it wouldn't be enough," said Christin of his 7hills experience. "They have bent over backwards. They have helped me become a better person just knowing that this isn't the final stop."

The proposal passed by lawmakers drops the income tax rate across four different brackets, with the lowest earners being taken off the tax rolls completely.

Some taxpayers could possibly see a savings of over $100 a year, which Christin said that will help people in a similar situations as him.

"Not just for me, but for other people that are in a situation like me," Christin said. "[People] that need that tax break."