Washington County Justice Of The Peace Rick Cochran Resigns

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Washington County Justice of the Peace Rick Cochran resigned Wednesday (Jan. 25).

Cochran was the JP for District 7.

Cochran had expressed concerns about the way newly-sworn in County Judge Joseph Wood hired people to replace employees who resigned or who he had let go.

Wood took office Jan. 1. He fired four employees and three others resigned or retired.

“Some of the people are coming in with minimal experience or no experience to the positions they’ve been hired to,” Cochran said during an interview Jan. 13.

The county employee handbook states all county positions have to remain open for five days and have to be posted online if an elected official plans to hire someone through a job opening. The county’s human resources department said that didn’t happen in this case.

New County Attorney Brian Lester, who Wood hired to replace Steve Zega, said his job, as well as the other jobs, were never posted because they were never considered open. He said the new hires were instant transfers who started when Wood began his term.

Lester said Wood met with many people for the various positions before making the hires, but the exact numbers are not available. 5NEWS requested resumes, but we were told there weren’t any available.

Zega filed a grievance against Wood after finding out he was being let go.

Other JPs have also expressed concerns about the hiring process during a Quorum Court meeting Jan. 19, but approved Lester as the new county attorney. Lester said he and Wood made sure the new hires were done within the confines of the law.

On Jan. 20, a grievance committee sided with Zega during his hearing. In his grievance, Zega claimed Wood had discriminated against him based on his age, combat veteran status and political affiliation. He also claimed Wood hired people because they were political allies.

Cochran had been a JP since 2013.