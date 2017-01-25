Water Rates Expected To Increase In Barling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING (KFSM)—People who live in the city of Barling may soon have to pay more on their water bills -- which would be the first increase since 2011.

“I don't think it would be that huge of a deal, but for some people that are just trying to make ends meet, living paycheck to paycheck, it might be worrisome,” said resident Benjamin Ammons.

However, people in the public works department said it's time for a raise.

“When you've gone five years without a rate increase, headed for six years, it's time to do something,” said Public Works Director Steve Core.

He said customers who use less than 3,000 gallons of water will see around a $3 increase on their monthly bills. Customers who use around 5,000 gallons will pay $5-7 more. People who use closer to 10,000 gallons, which is considered major water consumption, will see around a $12 increase.

“I think it could have some repercussions,” Ammons said. “Most importantly what's that money used for that's going to be charged to the water customers in Barling?"

Core said the money will go toward replacing a water line that is nearly 50 years old. The 37,000 feet line will be completed in phases and will costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. The money will also help pay for increasing labor costs. The rates will include a monthly $1.50 technology fee for replacing old meters with automated ones.

If your water gets shut off for not paying your bill, it will cost $150 instead of $35 to get it turned back on.

“If you don't pay your electric bill, the electric company shuts you off and you have to go back and pay your deposit and it's the same way with the gas company or anybody else,” Core said.

He said he thinks the hike will deter the dozens of residents who have made this a habit.

Core said the council will likely pass an ordinance for a water increase by the end of next month.