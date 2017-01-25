× Woman Allegedly Steals Truck, Shows Up At Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office To Ask If It Was Reported Stolen

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A woman is in jail after she reportedly stole a car in Jonesboro, drove it to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and asked if it was reported stolen, according to an arrest report.

Adriana Salas, 26, was arrested late Tuesday (Jan. 24) on suspicion of felony theft by receiving of more than $5,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report states Salas showed up at the Sheriff’s Office and asked dispatchers if the truck she was driving was stolen.

A deputy arrived to speak with Salas, ran the truck information in a crime database and found it was reported stolen out of Jonesboro, according to the report.

The deputy read Salas her Miranda Rights and asked how she obtained the truck. Salas explained to the deputy she stayed in Jonesboro for a week with a friend. The two got into a fight and she stole his truck and headed to Fort Smith, the report states.

After explaining that, Salas told the deputy the truck wasn’t registered to her friend, but to another man, according to the report.

Salas continued explaining she showed up at the Sheriff’s Office because her cellphone died while traveling and once it was charged, she received a text message from the registered owner stating that the truck was reported stolen, the report also states.

The deputy asked Salas if she wanted to call her friend to find out if this was a misunderstanding. She reportedly responded by telling the deputy her friend wouldn’t be able to get in touch with the registered owner because they were asleep.

She was subsequently arrested and remained Wednesday (Jan. 25) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

The charge she faces is a Class C felony punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 or less, according to Arkansas statutes.