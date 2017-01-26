× Arkansas Bill Would Prohibit Minors From Artificial Tanning

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A bill that would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from artificial tanning was referred to the Arkansas House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor Wednesday (Jan. 26).

The bill specifically refers to tanning equipment, like tanning beds, not equipment that treats diseases or disorders used by doctors.

Current law allows a person under the age of 18 to go to a tanning facility with signed permission from a parent or legal guardian.

The bill was filed by Rep. Stephen Magie, D-Conway.