Bill Filed To Delay Ark. Medical Marijuana Amendment Until It’s Legal Under Federal Law

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, filed a bill Thursday (Jan. 26) that proposes delaying the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment until medical marijuana is made legal under federal law.

Arkansas voters passed the amendment in November by 54 percent.

The Medical Marijuana Amendment allows changes to the amendment by a two-thirds vote.

Rapert told 5NEWS Wednesday the amendment has put state lawmakers in a difficult position because they’re being asked to set up a system that violates federal law.

Rapert said he hopes to hear from President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions, once he’s approved or from the Trump administration about whether it will lift the Obama ban on enforcement of the 1970 Federal Controlled Substances Act.