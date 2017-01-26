Bill Filed To Delay Ark. Medical Marijuana Amendment Until It’s Legal Under Federal Law

Posted 5:43 pm, January 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:45PM, January 26, 2017
US - Marijuana Potency

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, filed a bill Thursday (Jan. 26) that proposes delaying the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment until medical marijuana is made legal under federal law.

Arkansas voters passed the amendment in November by 54 percent.

The Medical Marijuana Amendment allows changes to the amendment by a two-thirds vote.

Rapert told 5NEWS Wednesday the amendment has put state lawmakers in a difficult position because they’re being asked to set up a system that violates federal law.

Rapert said he hopes to hear from President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions, once he’s approved or from the Trump administration about whether it will lift the Obama ban on enforcement of the 1970 Federal Controlled Substances Act.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s