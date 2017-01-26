× Cave Springs Mayor Asks Prosecutor To Investigate Treasurer

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — The mayor of Cave Springs has asked the Benton County prosecutor and deputy chief prosecutor to investigate the city’s treasurer, Kim Hutcheson.

In a letter to Prosecutor Nathan Smith and Deputy Chief Prosecutor Stuart Cearley, Mayor Travis Lee writes the City Council held an emergency meeting Jan. 4, against the advice of the city attorney, and voted to fire ten city employees.

In the letter, Lee writes Hutcheson immediately terminated the employees’ access to the doors at City Hall and city software programs. He states Hutcheson had not been authorized to do that by himself or the City Council.

Lee vetoed the City Council’s decision to fire the ten employees on Jan. 5 and instructed Hutcheson to restore their access to the doors and software programs, according to the letter. Lee writes Hutcheson continued to defy his instructions and locked some of the employees out shortly after restoring their access.

According to Lee, Hutcheson’s actions cost the city several thousand dollars.

A legislative audit of the city’s finances will also be conducted the week of Jan. 30 to address any violations of accounting laws and state procedures, Lee said.

Smith said he will look into Lee’s investigation request and will determine if there is anything the prosecutor’s office needs to address.

The city attorney also handed in his resignation letter to the mayor Tuesday (Jan. 24).