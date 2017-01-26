Country Living vs Urban Living

HEALTHWATCH - What do you think is healthier, living in the country or living in the city? For those who said country, think again.

According to new research which finds people living in rural areas more likely to die from the five leading causes of death compared to people who live in urban areas. Mortality rates are higher in the country for heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, and unintentional injuries which include care accidents and drugs overdoses. The CDC says there are many factors contributing to this. The biggest are awareness around health risks and access to quality health care.

