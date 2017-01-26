Fayetteville Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Man With Memory Problems

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a man with memory problems who went missing on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

John Christopher Vollmar was last seen around 9 p.m. at his home on Wednesday, according to a department Facebook post.

Vollmar drives a 1995 gold Cadillac with Kentucky tags. He always wears a United States Marine Corps hat, which can be seen in the photo.

Vollmar had a head injury which affects his memory and balance.

Police are asking anyone with information about Vollmar or his whereabouts to contact the department at 479-587-3555.