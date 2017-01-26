Garrett’s Blog: Calm Weather Continues, Rain In February

image-234

image-234

Here’s a look at the upper level jet stream later this month.

When the jet streams are west to east with very little up and down movement, it’s known as a zonal pattern and usually results in a stretch of calm weather with minor swings in temperature.

An amplified pattern like the image on the bottom shows large troughs and large ridges and usually results in a more progressive and active pattern with stormy weather and large temperature swings.

image-235

Best I can tell, the next rain chance might not arrive until around Saturday, February 5th.

-Garrett

