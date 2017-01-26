Gore Family’s Pony Mending After Being Shot With Arrow, Family Offers Reward To Find Person Responsible

GORE, Okla. — An Oklahoma family is hoping to get answers after their family pony was shot with an arrow earlier this month.

Rachel Bellman went to feed Snowy the pony on Friday morning, Jan. 13, which is when she realized the pony had escaped its enclosure, she told CBS affiliate News On 6. The pony was a gift for the Bellman’s 3-year-old son, Remington, who shared the pony with his 6-year-old brother Brantley.

The boys’ father finally found Snowy, with an arrow still lodged through its shoulder and ear, on a neighbor’s property.

“With all the blood, I was just praying that she was gonna make it,” Bellman said.

The family quickly called police as well as a vet, who is helping Snowy recover. However, the arrow tore through the pony’s ear cartilage and some of it had to be removed.

“She’s always gonna have a floppy ear that won’t stand up right,” Bellman said.

More than a week later, Snowy is finally starting to feel better.

After fixing Snowy’s fence, the family wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again to Snowy or anyone else.

The Bellmans are offering a $300 reward to help find whoever shot their pony. The family said it’s one thing if it was an accident, but whoever did it shot Snowy intentionally because they hit her twice.

“But a second one? Two is not a mistake – that’s intent,” she said.

Bellman said she also just want’s an apology for her son.

Others have also donated money for the reward. A YouCaring page has raised nearly $600 as a reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Gore Police Department at 918-489-5963.

WARNING: This gallery contains graphic photos.