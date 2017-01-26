Hindsville Church Total Loss After Catching Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINDSVILLE (KFSM) — A church is a total loss after it caught fire Thursday (Jan. 26) morning.

Astounding Grace Ministries, 121 Madison St., caught fire about 6 a.m.

It took firefighters nearly five hours to extinguish it, said Chief Gene Gardner of the Hindsville Fire Department.

Gardner said not only was his fire department dispatched to the scene, but Goshen, Clifty, Smyrna, Knob Hill and Hickory Creek Fire Departments were as well.

The cause of the fire continues to be investigated, Gardner explained.

Brandon Massey with Arkansas Helicopters was up in the air during the fire. He filmed an aerial view of it and sent the video exclusively to 5NEWS.