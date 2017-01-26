Washington Co. JPs Weight In On Cochran’s Resignation Over Budget Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM)-- A day after Rick Cochran resigned from his justice of the peace position in Washington County, two of his fellow quorum court members discussed the issues that he said led to his resignation.

Butch Pond is the justice of the peace for district 15.

He said he could not disagree with anything Cochran had to say.

Pond is aware that the general fund reserve is slowly dwindling and knows that something will need to change.

“We’re not going to be able to keep kicking the can down the road so to speak," Pond said. "We’re either going to have to cut back on services or put that millage back.”

That millage is a half mil decrease the quorum court voted on about five years ago.

He said if something does not change in one or two years, then other departments could suffer.

"We will have to cut some services and most of the time that’s going to be from the roads," Pond said.

Eva Madison, the justice of the peace for district 9, disagreed with Pond.

She said there is a problem with the county spending more than they are taking in, but they have enough money to change that.

The money the county has in their general fund reserve is about 10 percent of the general fund according to Madison.

A number she said she is okay with.

"We have seen a decline in reserves but at the same time, you know, it’s not Doomsday, the sky is not falling," said Madison.

"There’s still a lot of time to work this out and I think we can.”

She also said that Cochran's claims to be the only JP to propose actions to help the budget are not true.

“There are a lot of us that work very hard on the budget, me included," Madison said. "I mean Rick is a hard worker, don’t get me wrong but to say it was solo was an exaggeration.”

Madison explained the half mil increase Cochran said he proposed came as a surprise to many people.

She said when he proposed the increase, it was not on the agenda and the public did not know about.

Both Madison and Pond said the recently voted for this year's budget.

Madison said she knows it is not perfect but they have the resources to fix it.

Another issue Cochran discussed weeks before his resignation had to do with the new county judge's hiring procedures.

When asked about the courthouse atmosphere regarding Cochran's concerns, Pond and Madison said there are courthouse employees that are concerned about their jobs.

Pond even said some employees were walking on eggshells.

County Judge Joseph Wood also released the statement below on Thursday about Cochran's resignation.

“I am thankful for Justice Cochran’s service and commitment to Washington County and its citizens. Justice Cochran is to be commended for his work in keeping the Quorum Court’s focus on the County’s budget, and, particularly, the county’s reserve funds. I am hopeful that our Quorum Court will follow his lead on focusing on the County’s budget and I pray that God will continue to bless Justice Cochran in his endeavors.”