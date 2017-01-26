Local Diabetes Foundation Mourns Loss Of Mary Tyler Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A global foundation that supports Type 1 diabetes research is mourning the loss of television legend Mary Tyler Moore. She was a major supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Moore was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes right before the start of her solo sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show". Fourteen years later, the actress used her celebrity to raise funds for the JDRF.

”It’s so encouraging for me I’ve lived with Type 1 diabetes since I was three and it is so exciting for me to see a woman like Ms. Moore who has lived such a long vibrant healthy life.” said Lauren Sivewright, coordinator for the Northwest Arkansas branch of JDRF.

The local foundation in Fayetteville serves as a support group and meeting ground for those with the disease in the area.

Catherine Elhert depends heavily on the emotional support from the group. Both her son and daughter have type 1 diabetes.

”The JDRF is has gone out of their way to reach out to us to give us little dolls like Rufus or bears and to just support us." Elhert said.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is currently funding over $450 million.