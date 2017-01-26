× New Sam’s Club To Bring 200 Jobs To Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Sam’s Club opening in Springdale will bring approximately 200 jobs to the area, according to a press release.

A Sam’s Club hiring and membership center has opened in Springdale for potential employees to learn more about the open positions. The center is located at 1110 Mathias Drive.

The company plans to hire 200 associates to staff the newest location. The store will be located at 1517 S 56th Street in Springdale.

Sam’s Club will hire both full-time and part-time associates. There are job opportunities in membership sales, bakery, receiving day and overnight positions, cashiers and electronics associates, according to a press release.

Local residents are also encouraged to visit the center to learn more about how to join Sam’s Club. Interested applicants can also apply online.