Police: Man Arrested After Stealing Sex Toy; Pulling Knife On Store Clerk

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 25) after he stole a sex toy from a Fayetteville store and pulled a knife on the store clerk, according to police.

James Andrew Bell, 30, is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assaulted, theft of property and criminal mischief, according to Washington County Detention Center records. His bond has not yet been set.

Bell walked into Seductions, a store on College Avenue, around 9 p.m. and when an employee confronted him about stealing a sex toy he pulled out a knife, the arrest report states.

Bell attempted to flee the store, but the clerk had already locked the front door, so he went to the sale counter and slammed his fist into the glass, shattering it, according to the report. The employee then unlocked the door and let Bell go.

Bell was arrested without incident a short time later while walking outside World Gym on College Avenue, the report states.