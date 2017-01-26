Proposed Bill Would Create Same Rules For Open Carry As Concealed Carry in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- If passed, a bill in the Arkansas Legislature would clear up whether open carry is legal in the state.

Until now, a bill passed several years ago had been interpreted two different ways by open carry opponents and supporters. The new house bill would create the same rules for open carry that now exist for concealed carry.

"Personally, I think that is a benefit to the citizens of the state," attorney Bruce Bethell said. "Whether it is those that agree with carrying handguns or those who disagree, I think this brings some certainty to the issues about carrying handguns openly."

The decision whether to conceal or open carry will be left up to the gun and license holder.

"Once a person is qualified under law to carry a concealed weapon or carry a handgun openly, that's a personal choice," Bethell said.

Bethell, also the treasurer for the Old Fort Gun Club said the proposed bill will clear up the issue once and for all.

"In my opinion, it is an improvement over current law because the current law is interpretation and not states statutory law. What this act appears to do is to make part of the law that currently applies to concealed carry also apply to open carry," Bethell said.

Bethell believes the bill will also prove a degree of protection to Arkansans.

"To carry an open handgun requires that you meet certain qualifications which include training, background checks for any criminal activity [or] criminal convictions," Bethell said. "I think it is primarily a clarification of not only existing law, but also clarification of the uncertainty of whether or not individuals can carry handguns openly in the state of Arkansas."

If the bill makes it out of committee, it will then go to the House and then the Senate. Under this bill, handgun carriers will not be allowed to carry guns into schools, churches, athletic events, state offices, police departments, correctional facilities and courthouses.

For the proposed bill in its entirety, visit the Arkansas State Legislature website.