Sebastian County Humane Society Celebrating Its 80th Birthday

Posted 9:43 am, January 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:45AM, January 26, 2017
birthday-dog

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Humane Society is celebrating a major milestone on Thursday (Jan. 26) as the local non-profit turns 80!

Anyone is welcome to take part in the celebration, but you must bring a donation to the shelter in order to attend. Drinks, food and cake will be available. Party-goers will also have the chance to visit with some of the shelter animals that need loving homes.

“There’s a lot of exciting changes coming our way,” said Amber Neal with the Sebastian County Humane Society.  ” And thanks to our community, we have been able to do this for 80 years,” Neal said.

The birthday party is happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Pavilion in downtown Fort Smith.

