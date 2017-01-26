Tontitown Police Searching For Suspects In Property Theft Investigation

tontitown-thefter-1-26

TONTITOWN (KFSM) — Tontitown police are looking for two suspects in connection to property theft and breaking or entering.

Gerald Bohanan and Melissa Kanas both have active warrants out for their arrest, according to a Tontitown Police Department post.

They were last seen driving in a black Toyota Tacoma with Tennessee plates.

tontitown-theft-suspect-1-26-truckAnyone with information on Bohanan or Kanas should contact the Tontitown Police Department at 479-444-5712.

