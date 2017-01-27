Ancient Practice Sees Random Revitalization In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- It's a practice that is ancient and relatively unknown, but a small local group has found surprising success in its effort to revitalize the art of rug hooking.

"It's something that's not known very much in this area," Wilma Hill said.

It's not known in Fort Smith or really anywhere, though there are some spots across the country rug hooking is still a practice.

"But, you have to know where those spots are because there are a lot of people who've never heard of it. And we just happen to have a group here."

The rugs are made by pulling loops of fabric through a woven base by hand.

"When the machine age came about, people didn't value hand-work very much," Hill said, explaining the practice's demise.

Hill still does value the work, though. She had a group in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for 20 years; retiring, and then un-retiring when she moved to Fort Smith.

"So we dug out the wool and material and got busy."

The result: a little room in her home, now full of final products waiting to be displayed.

"It's therapy." she said, summarizing her feelings.

Incredibly, her group, 'As The Wool Turns', has grown so much that it's putting on its first show this weekend (Jan. 28) that will include as many as 150 pieces. It's bringing an old Egyptian art-form back to life in the most unlikely area.

The show takes place at St. Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.