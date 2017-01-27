× Details Released As Teacher Faces Charges For Not Stopping Student Fight

MULDROW (KFSM) — The Muldrow Police Department released the details Friday (Jan. 27) of the case against a former high school teacher who is facing charges after she was accused of not stopping a fight between two students.

Julie Boshers, 53, was a Home Economics teacher at Muldrow High School.

On Sept. 29, 2016 while she was acting as safety monitor outside the building during lunch break, Boshers witnessed a fight between two students, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The fight lasted about two minutes. During that time one of the students picked up the other and slammed him on the concrete floor of a nearby gazebo, the affidavit states. The student also punched the victim in the back of the head and spine, according to the affidavit.

Boshers did not make an attempt before the fight or during the fight to put a stop to the situation, the affidavit states.

Cell phone records show she did not attempt to call administration or campus police and a video later surfaced showing Boshers standing with her arms at her sides watching the fight without making a verbal or physical attempt to end it, according to the affidavit.

Boshers is facing one felony count of enabling child abuse by injury after she was arrested in October, the affidavit states.