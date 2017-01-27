Fort Smith Police Department Recognized By FBI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- On Friday (Jan. 27), the Fort Smith Police Department K-9 and street crimes units were awarded with certificates of appreciation from the FBI.

"We have such a great working relationship with them," Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said. "Their current initiatives right now is child exploitation cases, child prostitution, online enticers, the travelers that are enticing these children and human trafficking."

From the end of 2015 through 2016, Fort Smith police assisted the FBI in 14 high-profile cases.

"They've been developing a lot of intel in our area and have been partnering with out street crimes unit who are building up cases and passing them to the federal level to assist in prosecution," Grubbs said.

Grubbs said teamwork is essential when protecting residents in the River Valley.

"I think it would be comforting to any city to realize you not only have your municipal police, but even the Sheriff's office, we work closely with them," Grubbs said. "We work closely with all of the federal law enforcement agencies to protect the city."

But, the K-9 and street crimes units' job is never done.

"We keep going," Grubbs said. "We have a lot of active cases right now of human sex trafficking and a particular case arrest recently and we're reaching out and locating potential other victims. Our job is to get those kids safe and get them out of that environment."

The Fort Smith Police Department plans to continue working with the FBI on cases in the River Valley, as well as Northwest Arkansas.

"It's nice that we get recognized by the big boys," Grubbs said. "Everybody likes to be told you're appreciated."