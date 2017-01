× Garrett’s Blog: Weekend Forecast

A nice and cool weekend is coming for most of Arkansas and Oklahoma with sunny skies on Saturday and more clouds on Sunday.

Both days will have west/northwest winds from 10-25mph and a few occasional gusts to over 30mph.

Highs will be in the 40s or low 50s with freezing morning temperatures in the 20s.

Dry weather is expected for most of the upcoming work week as we end January and start February with the next widespread rain chance next weekend.

-Garrett