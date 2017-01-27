Helping Local Firefighters & Celebrating Scottish Traditions With ‘Burns Night’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- National Firefighter Recognition Day is Friday (Jan. 27), and one group is getting together to help firefighters raise money for a worthy cause.

The Fort Smith Firefighters Foundation is holding their 34th annual 'Burns Night' to benefit the Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps on Saturday (Jan. 28) at the Adelaide Hall at Bricktown Brewery.

"Most of our (Pipe and Drum Corps) instruments we bought with our own money, this is not funded by the fire department or the city," said Captain Ryan Rains with Fort Smith Fire. "Everything that we do is paid for out of our pockets or with funds we raise through our 'Burns Night' dinner," Rains said.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be live entertainment from The Crumbs, Scotland Rising, and of course - the Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps.

Traditional Scottish food will be served. The toast to the Haggis will begin 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Bricktown Brewery.