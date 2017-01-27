Hindsville Church Destroyed By Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINDSVILLE (KFSM) -- A church congregation is left without a place to meet after a fire burned their building to the ground.

The fire at Astounding Grace Ministries Church in Hindsville started around 6 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 27).

“By the time I got dressed and got out, most of the church was already burnt to the ground,” deacon John Vines said.

Vines said he never thought Wednesday (Jan. 26) night's bible study would be the last one at the church.

“The good thing about it is, the outpouring of concern and help from other churches and just people. It's heartwarming,” Vines said.

A.T. Smith has owned the store in Hindsville just down the road from the church for more than 60 years.

“This church will be missed. A little town like this when 75 to 100 people don't show up on Sunday morning it's a big thing in this little town,” Smith said.

Alicia Marbut is part of the Hindsville volunteer fire department and helped put out the flames. She said it's a big loss for the community.

“Everybody knew where it was. You could always say if you pass this church you go so far and you are there. It was like a landmark that everybody knew where it was,” Marbut said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This Sunday (Jan. 29) the congregation will meet at the fellowship hall at First Baptist in Hindsville for a service at 11 a.m. Afterwards they'll talk about what they'll do moving forward.